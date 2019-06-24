The Eternals Working Title Reportedly Revealed

Development on Marvel Studios’ The Eternals appears to be moving right along with the production reportedly receiving a working title of Sack Lunch, as reported by HN Entertainment. Often times, working titles have zero to do with the actual film itself and are a fun nod for the director or another crew member and most of the time they’re in place so that studios can film exterior scenes with minimal interaction with fans. In an example, Black Widow has been filming in a slew of foreign countries over the past month using the working title Blue Bayou, as seen as various photos from the set.

This news does coincide with previous reports suggesting that the film will kick off later this year for a late-2020 bow. In fact, as the aforementioned report suggests, The Eternals could pick up filming immediately following Black Widow at Pinewood Studios’ location in the United Kingdom.

Exact details on the movie have been closely guarded, in traditional Marvel fashion, though several trades have reported Chloe Zhao has been tapped as director and will direct a script from brothers Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Scoop website HN Entertainment also suggests that cinematographer Ben Davis (Captain Marvel), production designer Eve Stewart (The Girl In The Spider’s Web), and costume designer Alexandra Byrne (Guardians of the Galaxy) will also have some capacity on the film as well.

While the film has yet to be announced by Marvel Studios — something that will likely come at San Diego Comic-Con — studio boss Kevin Feige spoke to the intrigue in developing a movie based on the Jack Kirby property last summer.

“Well, one of the cool things about that property and what Jack Kirby did with it and what’s been done with it in recent years is it does tie into they’re called Eternals, they’ve been around for a long time. You know?” Feige said. “There’s this notion of all of these myths and legends that we know from ancient times, were they inspired by the Eternals? Kevin Feige: Were they Eternals? It’s a very … you know, it’s an ancient aliens kind of sci-fi trope that we think would be fun to explore someday.”

What storyline do you hope The Eternals follows? Do you think any characters will make a surprise appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

