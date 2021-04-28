The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Shares Hilarious Set Video in Cap Costume, Pokes Fun at Tom Holland

✖

Last week was a huge one for Anthony Mackie! Not only did his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Sam Wilson, officially become Captain America, but Marvel Studios announced that a Captain America 4 is now on their movie lineup. Since the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Solder dropped, we've seen a lot of fun content of Mackie in his new Cap suit, including some behind-the-scenes images shared by the actor. In Mackie's latest post, he shared a hilarious video of himself in costume, and he had some fun with Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the caption.

"Pulling up to @tomholland2013 house like... #CapFishandChips #Spideybuddy," Mackie wrote. You can check out the video below:

Holland has yet to comment on the post, but we will definitely be keeping an eye out. The two men love to have fun with each other. In fact, an old quip of Holland's about there not being a Falcon movie recently resurfaced after the Captain America 4 news.

During a recent interview, Mackie shared that he was surprised his Cap look didn't leak before the finale.

"We were in downtown Atlanta, in the middle of Atlantic Station, surrounded by apartment buildings and condos and doing a huge fight, sequence and nobody took pictures," Mackie told EW. "It was crazy."

During the same EW interview, Mackie also revealed that he found out about Captain America 4 from a grocery store clerk.

"I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

Captain America 4 is set to be written by Malcolm Spellman, who signed on to pen the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be taking on the role of Cap in the MCU for the foreseeable future.

