Anthony Mackie Was Surprised His Captain America Suit Didn't Leak

In today's world, it's hard for anyone to keep secrets for big upcoming movies or shows. Somehow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier managed to keep the new Captain America suit worn by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson from leaking out. Some toys were seen on social media and hardcore fans before Friday's finale episode was released but not photos popped up from the set of the Marvel Studios show revealing Mackie in the costume. They managed to keep it a secret and prevent any early leaks from arriving before the suit's debut. Mackie himself admits this is quite a surprise.

The actor says the suit was "10 or 12 pieces," not counting the computerized Vibranium wings. Despite filming out in Atlanta, no images or videos of this costume made their way to the Internet. "We were in downtown Atlanta, in the middle of Atlantic Station, surrounded by apartment buildings and condos and doing a huge fight, sequence and nobody took pictures," Mackie told EW. "It was crazy."

The mantle of Captain America officially being passed on to Mackie's Sam Wilson has been a cause of celebration for Marvel fans but also Mackie and his friends and co-workers. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier as a Sam Wilson who had no wings and super hero association. "Remember, he's a counselor and he's a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger. There's no superpowers, there's no super-suit, there's no super-serum. He's just a guy. I love the idea of him moving through life as Captain America, as someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical force."

"It's the same people I've been working with on these movies for eight years now," Mackie said. "So to go from my first day to now becoming Cap with the same people was really special. Everybody shared in it, from the props team to wardrobe, from the camera department to the people in the office. It was really a collective effort."

