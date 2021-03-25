The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Miki Ishikawa Says She “Freaked Out” When She Was Cast

✖

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released last week and followed Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier as they dealt with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. During the first episode, Bucky goes on a date with a woman named Leah, who is played by Miki Ishikawa. During a recent interview with POC Culture, Ishikawa talked about landing the Marvel role.

"It’s everyone’s dream, right? I definitely FREAKED out," Ishikawa shared with a laugh. "I definitely freaked out for sure. And Marvel is very secretive of everything so I didn’t know anything going into it." She added, "I knew that but I didn’t know for what or with who. Everything’s fake, so I had no context. I just knew what the scene was and that’s it. I didn’t know anything else. Which is hard. I just used as much imagination as I could. So even I’m excited to see what it’s all gonna look like!"

This week, Ishikawa thrilled Twitter by posting a behind-the-scenes photo of her and Stan. You can check out the image in the tweet below:

While chatting with POC Culture, Ishikawa also talked about her days as a child actor performing with Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers, and playing one of the many kids in Yours, Mine, and Ours.

"I had a lot of fun," Ishikawa said of her days as a child actor. "Yours Mine and Ours was my first film. That was crazy because there were 18 kids. That was such a good experience because we had so much fun on the set and the adults like Renee Russo and Dennis Quaid were so sweet to us. And then going to Disney and Nickelodeon stuff and joining the tour group and traveling all over. This was at the height of Hannah Montana and the Jonas Brothers and it was so normal to get on a plane and fly to go do a show in front of 50,000 people. It’s so weird because it feels like hundreds of years ago but it was such a big part of my life. I have a lot of fun fond memories of that."

