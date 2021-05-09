The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Shares Precious Mother’s Day Throwback

✖

Today is one of the most wholesome Internet days of the year as it features countless people celebrating the moms in their lives. This Mother's Day has already seen a lot of adorable posts ranging from Chris Evans' tribute to his mom to Billie Lourd's sweet and encouraging words on what can be a bittersweet holiday. However, one of our favorite things about this day is the number of throwback photos. Sebastian Stan, who recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Bucky Barnes, took to Instagram this morning to honor his mom and share a precious baby photo.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who gave me everything! Even when we had nothing, she encouraged me to believe in myself, to follow my dream, and to be honest with myself... I love you, mom! I owe you everything," Stan wrote. You can check out his cute photo in the post below:

This week, Stan fans were given a treat when the first photos from Pam & Tommy were released. Stan is playing Tommy Lee opposite Lily James' Pamela Anderson, and their shocking transformation had the Internet abuzz.

As for Stan's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's no official word on when we'll be seeing Bucky again, but it's safe to assume he will be a part of the newly announced Captain America 4. The movie is expected to star Anthony Mackie in the titular role now that Sam Wilson has taken up the Cap mantle. In fact, some were surprised that the ending didn't also feature a hero name change for Bucky, especially since Ayo (Florence Kasumba) called him the "White Wolf" a couple of times during the series. According to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, there was a version of the finale with a "Captain America and the White Wolf" as its ending title card. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman revealed that he loved the alternate title, but that it contained too much change to have a big impact on viewers.

"I got to see that moniker [White Wolf] in watching one of the cuts, and man, it really affected me emotionally,” Spellman said. “I believe they wanted the impact of Captain America and the Winter Soldier to land. And I do think that had they done Captain America and the White Wolf, it might not have been as emotional of a landing because it’s too much math and too much evolution. But I don’t know for sure what it was. I got blindsided by that while watching the cut — but I loved it.”

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

