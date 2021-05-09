Billie Lourd Shares Pregnancy Photos of Herself and Carrie Fisher on Mother’s Day

✖

We have seen a lot of Mother's Day posts from celebrities today ranging from Ryan Reynolds' hilarious tribute to Blake Lively to Chris Evans' cute post in honor of his mom. One person who you can always count on for a thoughtful mom-themed post is Billy Lourd, the daughter of Carrie Fisher. This Mother's Day is especially special for Lourd because it marks her first since having her son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Lourd took to Instagram today to share some words of encouragement and to post side-by-side pregnancy photos of her and her mother.

"I’ve dreamed of having a baby since I was a baby myself. And the reality of becoming a Mom is infinitely dreamier than any dream I could have ever had. But Mother’s Day still isn’t solely the classic hallmark 'happy' - but unlike this picture, Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be black and white. It can be all things - happy Mother’s Day but also sad / grief-y (petition to make that a real word!) / angry / frustrated / lonely / ET fuckin C Mother’s Day! Sending my love to everyone out there who needs it. ❤️," Lourd wrote. You can view her photos in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)

This wasn't Lourd's only tribute to Fisher this week. She also did a special Star Wars post on May the Fourth. Lourd hit all of us in the feels when she shared a photo of Kingston rocking Princess Leia gear and watching his grandma on the computer. You can view that post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)

As for Star Wars, there's a lot to look forward to from the franchise. First of all, The Bad Batch dropped its second episode on Disney+ this weekend. Fans are also excited about The Book of Boba Fett, which was announced during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

Happy First Mother's Day, Billie!