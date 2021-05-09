Chris Evans Shares Some Adorable Photos For Mother’s Day

✖

Today is the day to celebrate mothers everywhere, which means the Internet is flooded with some adorable posts and photos. Many celebrities have taken to social media to honor the moms in their lives, and we cannot get enough of the sweet words and adorable images. One person to who took to Instagram to show off their mom today is Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Captain America.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there! (But especially mine 💙)," Evans wrote. You can check out the photos of Evans with his mom, Lisa Capuano, in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans)

Evan's brother, Scott Evans, also made a cute post for Lisa today. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama and to all of the incredible mothers in my life!! (And the ones not in my life☺️) You are all the strongest people I know and I’m constantly amazed by all that you are capable of. ❤️," he shared. You can check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Evans (@scottevansgram)

Recently, Marvel Studios announced a Captain America 4, and while Anthony Mackie is expected to play the titular role, there have already been rumors that Chris Evans will appear in the movie as Steve Rogers. Back in January, fans were surprised to hear rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor quickly took to Twitter to write, "News to me," but that doesn't mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting. Most recently, Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld both denied reports that they were playing She-Hulk and Kate Bishop, respectively. That being said, Evans has said in the past that returning to play Captain America after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

During a recent interview with Inverse, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer and the future writer of Captain America 4, Malcolm Spellman, admitted he doesn't even know Steve's fate. "I've got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don't know. We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won't tell me," Spellman shared.

Happy Mother's Day to Lisa and all of the celebrity moms out there!