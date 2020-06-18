The Immortal Hulk to End With Issue #50

✖

Despite ongoing fanfare about the series and a few Eisner nominations under its belt, the highly lauded Marvel comic series The Immortal Hulk will be coming to an end in the near future. Series artist Joe Bennett confirmed the news on Instagram today after a fan inquired about its conclusion. When asked what issue the series will end on, Bennett replied: "it finishes at #50" (sic). Luckily for fans of the series, that's still quite a bit of time before that issue as the next installment of the comic that will drop is Immortal Hulk #34, which will be published on June 24.

The Immortal Hulk has been a fan favorite since debuting in 2018, particularly because of its new take on the material. Writer Al Ewing (Avengers: No Surrender) and Bennett turned the green hero on his head and planted him firmly in the horror genre throughout their run, diving headfirst into body horror and the like throughout their work, plus a trip to hell for good measure.

Furthermore the series is notable for bringing a variety of other Gamma-infused and strong-type characters into the fold. Characters like Sasquatch, Leonard Samson, Absorbing Man, Red Hulk, A-Bomb, and more. Plus its covers by Alex Ross have become a favorite throughout is publication.

(Photo: Joe Bennett)

"Hulk is, I think, the most limitless character Marvel has," Ewing said in a recent interview with Comics Beat. "Part of that lack of limits is that you can speak to things that superhero comics generally shy away from. I say that, but I’m not doing anything Steve Gerber didn’t do. Or Steve Englehart. I’m following the traditions of Marvel in the ’70s. Maybe this is just part of comics. To be honest, I haven’t had that much back-chat on it. Editorial have been wonderful in letting me do things my way. Joe [Bennett] has been wonderful as an artistic collaborator, and I’ve been working with him to make sure the stuff he wants to do is in the book. And the readers seem, generally, willing to come onboard. There are times when I thought I’ve gone too far on certain things. But I’ve been very happy with it."

Luckily for fans still that want to hold onto Immortal Hulk for as long as they can, if the series' publication schedule holds up through issue #50 then the final issue likely won't arrive until the later part of 2021.

Will you be sad to see Immortal Hulk go? What direction do you think the character should go afterward? Sound off in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.