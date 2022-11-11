The Marvels: Teyonah Parris Spotted in London Ahead of Captain Marvel 2 Filming

✖

We're officially well into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise's various movies and Disney+ television shows are delivering on elements that fans have been eager to see on the big screen. Among them is the team-up of The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) joining forces. After reports indicated that the project had started filming earlier this summer, it looks like it has now taken its production to London — or at least, that one of its stars is there. Parris recently took to her Instagram stories to share a brief video from a London street fair, which many have interpreted to mean that filming on the London portion of The Marvels is about to begin.

Captain Marvel: The Marvels is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, with a script written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. The film will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and will also feature appearances from Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in currently unknown roles.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

The Marvels is set to be released on November 11, 2022.