Iman Vellani Teases More of the Khan Family in The Marvels





The Marvels star Iman Vellani is teasing more of her fictional family in the Captain Marvel sequel. Marvel.com caught up with the prospective Avenger at D23 Expo to talk about her trip into outer space. During the red carpet appearance, Vellani said that people who really loved Yusuf, Muneeba, and Aamir had a lot to look forward to in The Marvels. Viewers at home took a shine to Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff and Saagar Shaikh as the Khan family. So, hearing that they will all appear in the movie is probably music to a lot of MCU fans' ears. Vellani is beyond excited for the world to see her big adventure with Brie Larson and Teyonah Paris. The people attending D23 Expo actually got to see the footage for themselves and it was a lot to process. From the sounds of things, The Marvels picks up right where the Disney+ series left off. Kamala Khan has swapped places with not only Captain Marvel, but Monica Rambeau is in the mix as well. Check out what the star had to say about her Ms. Marvel family coming back.

"We get more Khan family! I'm so excited," she revealed. "They play such a funny… That's not gonna be a spoiler- They play a really great role in the movie, and I'm really excited for people to see the journey that they go on."

Her on-screen mother talked to Entertainment Weekly about the depiction of family on-screen and how much it meant to some fans out there. "So many parents have written to me to say, 'Thank you. Thank you for showing how I am with my kids. My kids just love it,'" Shroff said. "That's the whole point. That's why we made it, so that brown kids all over the world can say, 'You know what? It's okay to dream.'"

"It's a relationship like any other. There's not just the superpower angle. There's also the angle of raising a teenager, and I think that's shown very realistically — like, can I go out? Can I do this? And [Muneeba] is saying no. I should mention that Kamala is my 14th South Asian child," Shroff laughed. "I have played 14 South Asian mothers before this. I'm the go-to, like, 'We need a South Asian mother. Call Zenobia!' So my job was really to bring it and layer it, so people watching don't say, 'Zenobia's doing the same old shtick.'

"They have such a deeply committed relationship to each other, but it's also fraught with a lot of tension and a lot of push-pull — not only around raising a teenager, but also other things. There are other aspects that Muneeba is trying to protect her from," the actress concluded.

