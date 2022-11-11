The Marvels: Ms. Marvel's Family Confirmed for Captain Marvel Sequel

✖

A number of new characters are set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next few years, including Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The fan-favorite teen superhero is expected to debut in a solo Disney+ series, before making the jump to the big screen in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. At the moment, there's a lot we still don't know about Kamala's role in The Marvels — but if a new social media post is any indication, she won't be coming to the film alone. Actress Zenobia Shroff, who is set to play Kamala's mother in Ms. Marvel, recently took to social media to confirm that she will be appearing in The Marvels. Additionally, Mohan Kapur and Rish Shah, who portray Kamala's father and brother, respectively, also appear to have roles in the film.

Given Kamala's status quo as a teenager, it was safe to assume that her family would have some sort of role in subsequent MCU appearances, although the extent of that is currently unclear. Still, with Ms. Marvel lined up to premiere before The Marvels, it's safe to assume that fans will be happy to see her family return in any context.

”The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important]," Vellani explained during a recent interview. "I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon also helming episodes of the series.

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

