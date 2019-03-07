The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo

The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).

Heading into D23 Expo, very little was known about the plot of The Marvels, other than bits of other projects like Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel – and possibly the Secret Invasion series that has yet to debut on Disney+. Ms. Marvel's post-credits button scene left us with a place-switching connection between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), which brought Carol back to Earth (Jersey City, specifically), while Kamala was teleported to part unkown in the universe. It's been clear that The Marvels could have some serious Kree/Skrull drama to resolve – and now we know more, thanks to D23 Expo!

The Marvels D23 Footage Description

Here's what was shown from The Marvels during the Marvel Panel at D23 Expo:

"Monica communicating with Fury in space, and then she's swapped with Kamala. Shows Carol in Kamala's room. Kamala's family. Now Monica and Carol are all in Kamala's house looking for Kamala, who seems to be in space with Goose after swapping with Carol. Kamala says "We're a team." Monica says "No." Carol says "We're not a team." Very cute. Beastie boys music."

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.