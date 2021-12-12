The Marvels Star Brie Larson Has Hilarious Reaction to Botched Captain Marvel Fan Art

Brie Larson has now appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame as well as some other MCU film’s post-credit scenes. Now, fans of the franchise are eager to see her return in The Marvels. The upcoming movie is currently in production, and Larson teased her return in a social media post just this week. Larson is often treating social media to some fun content, and the star’s most recent tweet is no exception. A fan shared a hilarious piece of fan art back in 2019, but Larson quote-tweeted it today with the perfect response.

“So I was drawing #CaptainMarvel. I took a break before starting on @brielarson’s face, but my little cousin decided to help me finish it,” @chayshaun tweeted. “When you’re a superhero but also an introvert,” Larson joked. You can check out the post below:

When you’re a superhero but also an introvert. https://t.co/tONobIpdD8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 11, 2021

There are many great comments on Larson’s post, including one from Andy Park, Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development. “Now THAT’S teamwork! Love this,” he wrote. Another fan decided to take the fan art and take it a step further with the Captain Marvel poster. You can take a look at that below:

In addition to Larson, The Marvels is set to feature WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and the return of old and friend, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The movie is being helmed by Candyman director, Nia DaCosta.

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023. In the meantime, the rest of Marvel’s 2021 lineup includes two more episodes of Hawkeye, which are being released on Disney+ on December 15th and 22nd, and the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on December 17th.