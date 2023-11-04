The Marvels: Director Reportedly "Very Much Involved" During Post-Production

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta was reportedly "very much involved" during post-production on the Marvel Studios film. Collider reported that DaCosta actually stared involved in the editing process while being in London for her next project. A recent piece from Variety claimed that The Marvels' director basically took off the first chance that she could have. But, these new details from Collider paint a different picture. While working on her next project, Hedda starring MCU favorite Tessa Thompson, DaCosta moved to London. From there, she helped with the film through post-production as questions and decisions arose. So, it seems as though that bombshell Marvel report has some interesting cracks.

Other parts of the Variety article that have been refuted in recent days include the comments from an unnamed source about Marvel Studios' Blade movie. One of the project's former writers said on Twitter that he had never heard of a script where Blade was playing second (or really third?) fiddle to some other women characters in the movie. A lot of fan reacted with outrage to the claims that a Blade movie wouldn't center the main character. However, the writer's comments throw that report into question. As the new cycle around Marvel continues to percolate, patience might just win out in this wild environment where everyone is competing for eyeballs.

Nia DaCosta Has Been Happy With The Marvel Experience

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

DaCosta has had to do a lot of the promotional heavy-lifting around The Marvels. With the writers' strike still going on, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani can't really speak on the film like a normal Marvel press tour. So, the director has had to give her comments. Vanity Fair asked DaCosta about her experience working with Marvel Studios. The clear respect from other industry professionals during production is something that surprised her and made this who task easier. The Marvels director remembered moments on the Candyman set where people said, "things that are super inappropriate, that you would just never say to anyone else because they were so specific to my gender, my race, my age."

"I realized it wasn't ever gonna be about how much power I amassed or how many great movies I made, or if I won awards, it was always just going to be the people that I surrounded myself with," DaCosta added. "The thing that I've been most surprised by lately is how much respect I'm getting from these middle-aged white dudes that I work with."

The Marvels Hits Theaters Extremely Soon

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

