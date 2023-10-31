New The Marvels 10 Days Teasers Highlights the Multiverse

A new teaser for The Marvels is teasing some big developments for the Multiverse and the future of The MCU. Marvel Studios put out a clip to tease 10 days until The Marvels releases and there's some definite clues on multiverse developments in it. For starters, Dar-Benn, the villain of The Marvels looks like she's gotten her hands on an artifact that can warp space and time. Seasons MCU fans know that visiting other universes and timelines can lead to Incursions. Back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch's hero learned that an incursion would likely mean the end of their Earth and possibly another innocent world. So, the stakes are already dire for Captain Marvel and her allies in this fight.

Another curious moment for fans to mull over is the Bifrost being activated out in space. Now, we haven't seen the magical dimension bridge in a Marvel project since Thor: Love and Thunder. But, it's here and someone is marching right through. Carol Danvers said she was calling for some backup in a previous trailer before an image of this moment played as well. That sparked speculation that it could be Valkyrie or Thor cameoing in this movie. Nothing has been confirmed yet. But, the Bifrost activation and clear hexagonal patterns and purple rift lights have fans thinking that there's an incursion on the way in The Marvels and that could be massive for the next two Avengers movies.

The Marvels Helps Set Up Big Moments in Avengers: Secret Wars

It's no secret that Marvel has been teasing some big developments for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. In The Marvels, some of those massive pieces are already falling into place for the climactic moments of Phase 5 and 6 of The MCU. The Marvels producer, Mary Livanos, spoke to Total Film about all the stuff coming up and how Captain Marvel's second movie relates to the looming threat of Kang the Conqueror. It feels like MCU fans have been clamoring for more connection between the titles and now they're going to get their wish with The Marvels.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," Livanos revealed. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

What Is Captain Marvel Fighting In The Marvels?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What surprises do you think are waiting in The Marvels? Let us know down in the comments!