The Marvels: New Character Posters Showcase Cast

Marvel Studios has one more film dropping in 2023, and it's right around the corner. The Marvels, which is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, is heading to theaters next month and it will see Brie Larson's Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers teaming up with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel as well as Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau from WandaVision. Today, all three heroes got new character posters in addition to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Prince Yan (Park Seo-Joon), and Goose.

"A new team assembles in these brand-new character posters for #The Marvels, only in theaters November 10," Marvel Studios wrote on Instagram. You can check out the posters below:

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Samuel. L. Jackson as Nick Fury:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Park Seo-Joon as Prince Yan:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Goose:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.