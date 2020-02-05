Watch Carol Danvers Fight the Real Supreme Intelligence in Captain Marvel Deleted Scene

Captain Marvel introduced fans of the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe to many pieces of Marvel’s massive cosmic world. There were the Skrulls, Kree, and the Kree homeworld of Hala. Naturally, there was one cut of the movie that involved the Supreme Intelligence, overlord of all things Kree. The fan-favorite cosmic character didn’t end up making the theatrical release but thanks to an Infinity Saga boxset released by Disney last year, a deleted scene has surfaced showing Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) taking on the comic-accurate version of the Supreme Intelligence.

The theatrical release has Danvers fight the Supreme Intelligence’s avatar, which takes the form of Mar-Vell (Annette Bening), before the Avengers rips out her power-dampening device. In the deleted scene, the massive green Supreme Intelligence head was supposed to surface out of a pool of water located within the computer software Kree use to convene with their leader. In the scene, which you can see below, Danvers rips out the device and blasts the Mar-Vell avatar into the said pool, from which the big green head then rises from.

In case it’s not evident, the deleted scene was apparently cut from the film early on in the process. As shown in the video, the CGI is far from complete, with VFX markers still visible on Larson’s face. On top of that, the editing isn’t super tight, likely pointing to a relatively early removal from the cut.

Last summer, we spoke with Captain Marvel production designer Andy Nicholson on why the character was removed from the movie. According to Nicholson, it was a matter of not wanting to shoehorn in a massive piece of the Kree mythos — both physically and mythically — at the last possible second.

“It came and went,” Nicholson told us about the inclusion of the “real” Supreme Intelligence. “As an idea, it was never rejected. At one stage, it was part of the movie. I’m not the person to say whether or not that will eventually come back in but it was part of it.”

He added, “It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that’s where the big green head would come out of. I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would’ve taken away from what was the core focus which was, it would’ve been a big spectacle which would’ve overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol’s development and transformation into Captain Marvel.”

Captain Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

