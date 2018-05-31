New ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Set Video Reveals Better Look at Jigsaw

Video of @ThePunisher season 2 reveals iconic comic villain Jigsaw: Read all about it here: https://t.co/U6zoSzxCQi pic.twitter.com/FPOvcVARTH — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) May 30, 2018

Frank Castle will return to Netflix to wage his one man war on crime, but he’ll have to face an old friend as well.

Filming is currently taking place on the second season of The Punisher, and last week fans got their first look at Billy Russo’s comeback as the classic villain Jigsaw. But a new video shows more up close footage, capturing the intense standoff between actors Jon Bernthal and Ben Barnes. Take a look in the video above.

There’s still a big question over how big of a role Barnes’ character will play, as Russo will no doubt be on the hunt for revenge. And with the CIA conspiracy now in the rearview, Bernthal’s Punisher will likely turn his sights back to cleaning up the streets of New York City.

This major plot point of Jigsaw versus Punisher runs counter to what we think we know about the plot, based on the casting additions.

Floriana Lima, Corben Bernsen, Annette O’Toole, and Georgia Wigham have all joined the cast in new roles, with some of the character names and casting breakdowns hinting toward either the 2005 Garth Ennis-penned story “The Slavers” or the ’90s storyline “Suicide Run.

The first arc has to deal with the Punisher taking down a ring of — you guessed it — slavers, while the second has to do with Frank healing from an injury in a small town while vigilante copy cats leave the New York streets running with blood.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that elements of both storylines will make up different chunks of The Punisher Season Two, with Frank focusing on taking out a slavery ring at the beginning of the episodes which could result in his injury and decommission.

And that could also lead to the rise of Jigsaw, causing Frank to return and face the man who betrayed him and his family.

Either way, the second season of The Punisher is shaping up to be just as explosive as the first season. It will follow new seasons of Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist, possibly being released early in 2019.

It’s a full year for Marvel Television on Netflix. And when it comes to the Punisher, you know it’s going to get deadly.

The first season of The Punisher is now streaming on Netflix. There’s no official release date for the second season at this time.

Are you excited to see Frank Castle’s return? Be sure to let us know in the comments!