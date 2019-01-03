‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Release Date Revealed by Netflix

Netflix has revealed the premiere date for Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two.

Netflix’s Twitter account for the Middle East and North Africa tweeted out a list of release dates for new content coming to the streaming service in January. It includes Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two on January 18th.

جدولي لبداية السنة الجديدة 📅 pic.twitter.com/pEsrvl2Coa — Netflix MENA (@NetflixMENA) January 1, 2019

Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two sees Jon Bernthal return to his role as Frank Castle, the ruthless vigilante he first played in the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil.

The first season of The Punisher was about Castle returning to his role as judge, jury, and executioner to deal with the conspiracy that led to the death of his family. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot says the second season will be about Frank fully embracing the persona of the Punisher.

“If you ask, ‘What is the theme of Season 2?’,” Lightfoot told Collider, “It’s about Frank really adopting the mantle of The Punisher.”

The Punisher is one of the only two Marvel series left standing at Netflix. Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist have all been cancelled. The third season of Jessica Jones still remains to be released, but many Marvel fans feel the writing is on the wall for both Frank and Jessica.

Still, actor Jason R. Moore, who plays Frank’s friend Curtis, wasn’t sure the show would get this far with the political climate surrounding gun violence in the United States.

“I thought it was a wrap,” he said. “Because trailers had come out that’s like, dude, it’s a gun shooting a lady in the head. That’s what you see. I’m very sensitive to the political climate. So I was just like, ‘I gotta’ start looking for a job.’”

The Punisher Season Two isn’t shying away from politics though. Its villain has been described as “alt-right,” among other things.

“On the exterior, [John Pilgrim] is a man who is a Christian Fundamentalist who had a rage, a violent side of him,” said Josh Stewart, the actor who plays Pilgrim. “It’s buried deep. I think where this is all headed, that sort of side of him is going to resurface a bit.”

But Pilgrim won’t be Frank’s only enemy. Billy Russo, played by Ben Barnes, is back as well.

“He’s trying to piece together what happened to him and who he is. There is the metaphor at one point that his brain is the jigsaw that he’s trying put the pieces back together of,” actor Ben Barnes said to Collider.

Are you excited about the second season of Marvel's The Punisher?