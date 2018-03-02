‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Breakdowns Tease “Suicide Run”

The newest “hero” to join the Netflix corner of Marvel Television is soon to get a second season, and it sounds like it might be adapting a few different popular storylines.

A new character breakdown reported by That Hashtag Show reveals new details about casting additions for The Punisher Season 2, hinting that it could be borrowing storylines from the ’90s. The casting of a character named Amy Bendix seems to indicate “Suicide Run” will be portrayed on the streaming service.

“Suicide Run” ran through the different Punisher titles in the ’90s, about Frank Castle who gets injured and recovers in a small town in Ohio, while copycat vigilantes start to pop up and take the place of the Punisher, who is presumed dead.

This runs counter to rumors of “The Slavers” being adapted for the screen, although it’s entirely possible that a mashup of the two storylines could make up the second season. After all, many Netflix series have pacing problems as it is. Using 13 episodes to adapt a single comic book storyline probably isn’t the best tactic.

The latest theory comes from the casting descriptions of four new characters, as well as the report of Georgia Wigham playing Amy Bendix, who appeared in the “Suicide Run” comic storyline.

The new characters include:

Sheriff Bonnen – an authoritative male in his early 40s.

Deputy Willis – a female, 33-37, who is a good cop but looks out for #1 above all else.

Deputy Creamer – a 25-28 year old male who is described as optimistic and professional.

Bob – a male in his early 50s who works at the desk at the sheriff office.

“Bonnen” could be a replacement for “Bendix” because in the comic storyline, Amy was the daughter of a sheriff who took Frank Castle in after he was injured and presumed dead in a collapsed building. While she helped nurse him back to health, her father grew suspicious and ends up alerting the FBI.

This could tie into “The Slavers” storyline, which could drive the crux of the action as it progresses into the second half. The Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot has commented many times that he’s a fan of Garth Ennis‘ many comics featuring the character, so it would be curious if he didn’t adapt one of those storylines for another season.

After the somewhat original take on the character in Season 1, it will be interesting to see an take on The Punisher fans are familiar with for the show’s return.

The Punisher is rumored to begin filming soon.