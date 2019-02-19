‘The Punisher’ Star Wants To Crossover With Spider-Man

Earlier today, Netflix pulled the plug on The Punisher after two seasons on the streaming giant. Even in the wake of cancellation, that’s not stopping actors from the show for sharing their wishes for future storylines involving their characters.

In the case of The Punisher star Royce Johnson, he’d like to see his character crossover with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in any shape, way, or form. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Johnson mentioned he’d like his character — Detective Brett Mahoney — to appear alongside the web-slinging character at some point.

“That’s amazing, man,” Johnson says when asked about his time in the MCU. “I mean, one season, two seasons, or three. Luckily enough, three seasons with Daredevil and two with The Punisher. I’m looking for Spider-Man if we’re out there. It’s pretty late for Spider-Man right now, but maybe there’s another one that Brett could appear in soon.”

One has to admit the actor might be onto something. Originally appearing as a street officer, Mahoney appeared in a total of 17 episodes of Daredevil in addition to a cameo in one of the most memorable scenes in the first season of Jessica Jones. Eventually, the character is promoted to a detective based out of Hell’s Kitchen’s 15th Precinct, leading to his monstrous role in the latest season of The Punisher.

Regardless of future crossover opportunities, Johnson is ecstatic to have been a part of the MCU. Earlier on, Johnson did seem to confirm reports that characters showing up in Netflix properties were prohibited from appearing in non-Netflix properties for two years after a show’s cancellation.

“To be in the MCU universe is amazing. You’re there forever now,” Johnson reflects. “People are always, like, ‘What do you do for a living?’ I say, ‘I’m a professional pretender, okay.’ But just do a role where you are … that you grew up as a kid, reading the comic books, and seeing the movies and stuff. And you grow up, and you get a chance to participate in that.”

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.