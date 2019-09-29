The Rock Shares His History with Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, appearing in various franchises from Fast & Furious to Jumanji. While he’s expected to eventually make his DC Extended Universe debut as Black Adam, there’s one major franchise he’s yet to break into, and that’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite not being a part of the franchise, the actor has a history with some of its biggest directors. Johnson worked previously with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, on a project that never got off the ground. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to pay tribute to the brothers, and express his hope that the men will one day work together again.

“Lotta love, admiration and respect shared amongst this motley crew. Almost 10yrs ago myself and the @therussobrothers we’re developing a cool project to work on. We were hungry to not just ‘play in the game’ but we wanted to change the way the game was played. Our project never got off the ground, but we vowed to root each other on and eventually come back to work together. Almost a decade later, Joe & Anthony Russo become the biggest, most bad ass directors in Hollywood – completely changing the way the game is played and disrupting Hollywood’s blueprint to raise the bar and entertain audiences and families around the world. The bald, brown, tattooed dude in middle has done alright for himself too 😊 Cheers, my brothers to vision, building out universes and always being the hardest workers in the room – with a smile. I look forward to our turn at bat and see you down the road,” Johnson wrote.

This isn’t The Rock’s only interaction with the Russos this week. After sharing a post from Ryan Reynolds, which featured the Deadpool actor talking smack to Karen Gillan (Nebula in the MCU) over their Russo-led Fantasy Football league, the directing duo invited Johnson to join the league next year. You can view the actor’s response here.

Johnson was recently seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and will be starring next in Jumanji: The Next Level. Next year, he can be seen in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will be released digitally on October 15th, and released on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on November 5th.