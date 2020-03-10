Guardians of the Galaxy Showing Up in Thor Has Marvel Fans Going Nuts

Over the weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel let it slip he’d been approached to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. As the actor says, the Guardians of the Galaxy are expected to play at least some sort of role in the groundbreaking fourth solo film featuring the Asgardian God of Thunder. As you might expect, Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor fans alike were ecstatic over the news.
“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” Diesel told us during a press stop promoting his upcoming Bloodshot movie. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the upcoming Thor team-up! What do you hope to see from the pairing? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Fire
Thor 4!— D.C. (@DCizzleMOFO) March 10, 2020
Christian Bale as the Villian!
Guardians of the Galaxy involved!@Marvel after the loss of Tony Stark was tough to take! But this & jon snow added to the Universe is just!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Hype
The Guardians Of The Galaxy will be in Thor Love And Thunder !!!!! pic.twitter.com/qHCz3TEASo— Ryan II..Animal Crossing New Horizons HYPE !!! (@SliceOfRyanII) March 10, 2020
Can’t Handle the Excitement
Thor 4 will have Nat Portman as Mighty Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, AND Christian Bale as the villian?— Dakota LeRoy Cells (@CellsLeroy) March 10, 2020
I can’t handle my excitement.
Monstrous Applause
THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ARE GOING TO BE IN THOR 4 pic.twitter.com/0ucyJnNVnI— Stark (@spaceonfire_uwu) March 10, 2020
The Kind of Movie I Want ot Watch
The Guardians of The Galaxy caracters will be used by Taika Waititi in Thor: Love and Thunder. This the kind of movies I was born to watch. 😂😍😂😍😂😍— K 🇩🇿🎗️ (@_ItsKarim) March 10, 2020
My Favorites
my favorites (guardians of the galaxy and thor) together 😩🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/nZnwoDl0od— Jess 🥀 (@jessunee) March 10, 2020
And I Just Can’t Hide It
I’m so excited to see some of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4!— iceberg21 (@iceberg171) March 10, 2020