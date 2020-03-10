Guardians of the Galaxy Showing Up in Thor Has Marvel Fans Going Nuts

Over the weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel let it slip he’d been approached to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. As the actor says, the Guardians of the Galaxy are expected to play at least some sort of role in the groundbreaking fourth solo film featuring the Asgardian God of Thunder. As you might expect, Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor fans alike were ecstatic over the news.

“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” Diesel told us during a press stop promoting his upcoming Bloodshot movie. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the upcoming Thor team-up! What do you hope to see from the pairing? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Fire

Thor 4!

Christian Bale as the Villian!

Guardians of the Galaxy involved!@Marvel after the loss of Tony Stark was tough to take! But this & jon snow added to the Universe is just!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — D.C. (@DCizzleMOFO) March 10, 2020

Hype

The Guardians Of The Galaxy will be in Thor Love And Thunder !!!!! pic.twitter.com/qHCz3TEASo — Ryan II..Animal Crossing New Horizons HYPE !!! (@SliceOfRyanII) March 10, 2020

Can’t Handle the Excitement

Thor 4 will have Nat Portman as Mighty Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, AND Christian Bale as the villian?



I can’t handle my excitement. — Dakota LeRoy Cells (@CellsLeroy) March 10, 2020

Monstrous Applause

THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ARE GOING TO BE IN THOR 4 pic.twitter.com/0ucyJnNVnI — Stark (@spaceonfire_uwu) March 10, 2020

The Kind of Movie I Want ot Watch

The Guardians of The Galaxy caracters will be used by Taika Waititi in Thor: Love and Thunder. This the kind of movies I was born to watch. 😂😍😂😍😂😍 — K 🇩🇿🎗️ (@_ItsKarim) March 10, 2020

My Favorites

my favorites (guardians of the galaxy and thor) together 😩🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/nZnwoDl0od — Jess 🥀 (@jessunee) March 10, 2020

And I Just Can’t Hide It