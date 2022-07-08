Thor: Love and Thunder Clip Shows Natalie Portman Has Too Many Catchphrases

Marvel is showing off some new clips from Thor: Love and Thunder – including this one, which proves that Jane Foster's Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) has just as much trouble coming up with a good catchphrase as Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) or any of the other Avengers.

The clip sees Thor Odinson (Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Mighty Thor (Portman) seemingly in New Asgard, trying to come up with a plan to stop Gorr (Christian Bale), who has retreated to a different realm, known as the Shadow Realm. Before the party heads out, Mighty Thor tries to lead the way with an awesome catchphrase – but it doesn't go so well...

While "Let's bring the rainbow!" definitely isn't a great catchphrase, according to Valkyrie it's not even the worst thing that Jane has come up with. Then again, Jane has only been "a Thor for a minute," according to Valkyrie, and while she's doing well saving people from evil threats, getting the superhero "cool" persona down is still a work in progress for her.

This scene only makes Jane Foster's Thor seem that much more endearing. Clearly Jane's nerdy scientist persona is still very much there beneath here new godly powers, and Portman seems to have all the comedic timing and wit to hang with Hemsworth, Thompsoon. and Waititi, who all got to bond as a comedic troupe during Thor: Ragnarok. It suggests that if nothing else, Thor 4 will be entertaining as a comedic ensemble road trip, even more so than the "crazy space adventure" Waititi is promising.

There is also a carefully-orchestrated name-drop of the "Shadow Realm." It sounds ominous, but it's actually an obscure Marvel Comics reference, as that "Shadow Realm" was home to an obscure villain named Warlord Kaa. Obviously, Thor: Love and Thunder is repurposing the Shadow Realm as a dark dimension that Gorr moves through (to commit his godly assassinations), which also raises question about whether the MCU will keep the connection between Gorr and Knull, God of the Symbiote race that created Venom and Carnage.

Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

