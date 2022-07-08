Chris Hemsworth Reveals Who He Thinks Thor Misses More Between Iron Man and Captain America

Thor, along with Iron Man and Captain America, became what many Marvel fans refer to as the "big three," in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they were among the strongest Marvel heroes in Avengers movie. The trio met in The Avengers when they had to take on Loki and eventually assembled together to take on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Thor, however, is the only hero of the three to be continuing his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today and the only hero to get a fourth solo film with July's Thor: Love and Thunder. With Tony Stark having died in Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers being presumed dead by the MCU, Thor might miss one of his old pals a bit more than the other.

"I don't know that Tony was ever very nice to Thor," Thor actor Chris Hemsworth told ComicBook.com. "[Thor] was the butt of every joke. He wasn't. Cap was always a little more kind of friendly know. Offscreen, Chris Evans can... down is the man."



Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi also wanted to weigh on the subject, spotlighting how Earth's Mightiest Heroes have been treating the God of Thunder. "No, he was never nice to Thor," Waititi said of Tony Stark. "In Infinity War, you'd been away for a while," Waititi noted. Then you land back on earth in Wakanda and no one says, 'Hello.' Really? I found that odd. Yes, they're in the middle of a battle. I get that. But like everyone just like, 'Oh, there he is.'"

"No one says, 'Hello,'" Hemsworth echoed. "It wasn't a single, like, 'What you mean up to? Your hair looks different. You look good! You had a haircut.' No, no."

Now, Thor has some new pals in the form of Waititi's Korg and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. They all met in Thor: Ragnarok and come together again in Thor's fourth film, along with the return of Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who beholds the power of Thor herself this time around. Thor's time with the heroes of Earth has resulted in an evolution for the character. "It was a strange like Old English, kind of faux Shakespearean kind of tied into it which I think we stuck more to in the first film," Hemsworth said. "And then it evolved over time and just became me doing a neat Australian accent."

Which of the Avengers who is no longer with us in the MCU do you miss the most? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way in Twitter! Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.