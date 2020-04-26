Taika Waititi Has Hilarious Reaction to Thor: Love and Thunder’s New Release Date

✖

Yesterday, some new schedule changes were announced for Marvel's upcoming line-up of Phase Four films. While some movies were pushed back, one was actually moved up a week on the schedule. The Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder has been moved from its previously scheduled release date of February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022, as part of a scheduling shift announced by Disney on Friday. While one week isn't much of a change, you can still count on Waititi to have a hilarious reaction to the news. The director took to Twitter yesterday to share an article about the date changed and his caption is absolutely priceless.

“We've got good news and bad news. The bad news is, Disney has delayed 'Doctor Strange 2.' The good news is, the release of @TaikaWaititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been moved up,” @Collider tweeted. “What the hell. I'm on holiday,” Waititi joked. You can check out the tweet below:

What the hell. I'm on holiday! https://t.co/d64OFfQpJj — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 25, 2020

Of course, like so many of us, Waititi is currently self-isolating with his family at home. The director has been keeping fans updated on his daily life, which has featured everything from having his kids cut his hair to jokingly announcing he was quitting film. Earlier this month, he even hosted an Instagram Live event which featured guests, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.

During Waititi's Instagram Live event, he spent a portion of his stream talking about Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the Marvel franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Between discussing Korg's backstory, debunking rumors, addressing whether or not Loki will appear in the new film, and teasing X-Men villains, the live stream was full of exciting Thor tidbits.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” It was also recently announced that Waititi will be making two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows for Netflix.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.