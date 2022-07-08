Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Calls Film Her "Favorite Marvel Movie" and Jokes About the Already-Famous Butt Scene

Thor: Love and Thunder had its world premiere on Thursday and the critics are already calling the movie hilarious and heartfelt. Fans are excited to see the return of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) as well as some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. There's also a lot of buzz about Hemsworth's butt, which was teased in the movie's trailer. Fans are excited to get a peek, and Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, is all about it.

"Such a fun night at the Thor premiere in LA. So great to see all the people having fun, I think it's my favourite Marvel film yet. Check out my husband bum July 8th 🤣," Pataky shared on Instagram this week. You can check out her photo below:

"It was 10 years in the making that scene – kind of a dream of mine," Hemsworth told Variety when asked about his butt's MCU debut. "The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this... a decade from now it's all gonna come off."

"I feel like we had all talked about it," director Taika Waititi assed. "We had talked about, 'Yeah, we gotta show off this body.' My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you've gotta show it off. Don't cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it's not fair!"

In the past, Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder "is so insane and also very romantic." During an interview with Empire, the director emphasized that it's "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.