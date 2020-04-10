Thor: Love and Thunder Director Sheds Doubt on “Fat Thor” Showing Up Again

One of the most talked about moments in Avengers: Endgame was the transformation that Chris Hemsworth’s god of thunder into what Marvel Studios labeled “Bro Thor,” but which fandom colloquially dubbed “Fat Thor.” Though the ending of that film seemed to keep that physical changes for the character, it seems like the character will shed the extra weight between that film and his upcoming fourth solo movie. Speaking on Instagram for a live watch-a-long of Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder director/writer Taika Waititi cast doubt on the return of “Bro Thor” by saying: “We haven’t figured that out, but I feel like that’s done.”

A previously released video from Hemsworth himself appeared to tease he was getting in tip-top shape to once again play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some fans weren’t happy about how Avengers: Endgame made Thor’s transformation into a punchline, frequently using it as the setup and butt of jokes in the film. They’ll no doubt be happy to hear that this version of the character will seemingly be gone by the time Love and Thunder is released.

One thing fans will seemingly not have to worry about not being addressed is Avengers: Endgame’s “Asgardians of the Galaxy” team-up teased at the end of the film. They won’t have to worry about that aspect of the MCU being left by the wayside though as Vin Diesel himself confirmed to ComicBook.com that some of the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” Diesel told us earlier this year. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.” As Diesel himself pointed out, this is the first time such news hed been confirmed. “That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

In addition to some of the Guardians and Hemsworth as the Odinson, Natalie Portman will return as her character Jane Foster but this time finding herself wielding the hammer. Production on Thor: Love and Thunder was scheduled to begin at the end of this summer but due to the spread of the coroanvirus, the entire Phase 4 slate from Marvel Studios has been delayed. Love and Thunder was originally scheduled to debut on November 5, 2021 but will now arrive in theaters on February 18, 2022, in place of a previously-unannounced movie in which Marvel had the date reserved.