Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Meets With Ryan Gosling

After making multiple cult-classic films as well as a fan-favorite entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many movie fans are eager to follow the career of director Taika Waititi. With his new satire Jojo Rabbit set to premiere later this year, followed by the new project Next Goal Wins, he will finally turn his attention to Thor: Love and Thunder, which could be a bold new chapter in the MCU.

Given that the writer and director of the fourth Thor movie is a busy man, it’s pretty noteworthy that he’s meeting with actors during his spare time. For instance, he was just caught hanging out with superstar Ryan Gosling, and now speculation is running rampant that Gosling could be joining the upcoming Marvel Studios movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has no shortage of major actors involved, getting everyone from Michelle Pfeiffer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeff Goldblum, and many, many others in the superhero action. While Gosling doesn’t exactly thumb his nose at big blockbuster projects, it’s hard to imagine that he would follow suit. But then again, many said the same thing about the actor who played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But with news of Waititi’s next movie, it’s possible that they’re actually meeting for his next small budget flick Next Goal Wins. Details about that project are still under wraps, and that’s the next item on the director’s calendar. So don’t be surprised if we hear that Gosling is signing on to that film instead of Thor: Love and Thunder.

That said, it would be pretty amazing to see what Gosling could do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there’s no question that he would make an amazing villain, especially if he’s playing someone as creepy as Gorr the God Butcher, if that’s the direction Waititi is going for.

Producer Kevin Feige revealed new details about the movie, teasing that the story drew Natalie Portman back to the MCU.

“We love the story — it’s one of the best comic runs recently,” Feige recently explained to CNN. “[Director Taika Waitit] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 5, 2021.