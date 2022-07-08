When Will Thor: Love and Thunder Arrive on Disney+?

At long last, the highly anticipated follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok is hitting theaters this weekend. Thor: Love and Thunder, from Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, has long been one of the most anticipated films on the Marvel Studios calendar. Beginning Thursday, fans will finally be able to see Natalie Portman's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Christian Bale's debut as Gorr the God Butcher. Love and Thunder will likely make a ton of money at the box office, but there will still be plenty of excitement around its eventual streaming debut on Disney+.

Disney and Marvel haven't yet revealed exactly when Thor: Love and Thunder will make its way to Disney+. That said, there has been a pattern for Disney properties heading to streaming so it's easy to at least look at a specific window. Disney-owned film have to be in theaters for at least 30 days before heading to Disney+, but the films from Marvel Studios have all had a theatrical window of at least 45 days.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit Disney+ 47 days after its theatrical debut, and that film represented the shortest theatrical window for the MCU to-date (if you don't count Black Widow's Premier Access option). Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, however, was in theaters for 70 days before heading to Disney+.

If Disney sticks to the shorter end of the window for Love and Thunder, it should arrive on Disney+ in the final week of August. That would make sense, but there is a major event for the streamer the following week that feels even better-suited for a Thor: Love and Thunder debut.

This year's Disney+ Day falls on September 8th. In 2021, Disney+ Day saw several streaming debuts and releases, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If Disney+ waited until then to make Love and Thunder available on its streaming roster, that would give the film a two month stint in theaters. That seems to be the average length for an MCU film these days.

Disney+ will make a streaming announcement for Thor: Love and Thunder sometime in the next month or so. While Disney+ Day seems to be the likely landing spot, it could reasonably happen any time in late August or early September.