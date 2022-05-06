Thor: Love and Thunder's Jaimie Alexander Reportedly Wraps Filming

✖

Filming on Thor: Love and Thunder continues in Australia, even though some of the movie's cast members have started to wrap their respective roles on the project. Just a few weeks after production officially kicked off, virtually all cast members for Guardians of the Galaxy wrapped their roles on the production. Now, Jaimie Alexander — the actor that plays Lady Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — has signaled her time on the movie has also come to a close.

In a series of snapshots shared to her Instagram story, Alexander detailed her last day in Sydney before sharing another shot in the air above LAX. Alexander first flew to Sydney the last week of January and has spent nearly two months in the land down under, certainly enough to film a substantial role on the project.

Even before reports surfaced Alexandar was in Thor 4, the actor herself teased a Lady Sif reprisal in a separate Instagram Live Q&A with fans.

"Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully I haven't lost that gift," Alexander said after a joke about being back in the saddle. "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

There have also been reports the character could appear in Tom Hiddleston's Loki series hitting Disney+ in June.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Loki star Tom Hiddleston previously said of his character. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Thor 4? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!