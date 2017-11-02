Tessa Thompson Calls Thor: Ragnarok "One Big Messy Experiment"

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theatres and it marks the second film of the franchise to be directed by Taika Waititi. Many Marvel stars returned for the new movie, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tessa Thompson (King Valkyrie), A couple of Thor staples who did not appear in Thor: Ragnarok are also back: Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif). Recently, Thompson had a chat with Harper's Bazaar and spoke about making Ragnarok and Love and Thunder.

"It was kind of just one big messy experiment," Thompson said of Ragnarok. Clearly, it worked out considering it's a fan-favorite Marvel movie. Currently, Ragnarok stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 87% audience score. Thor: Love and Thunder isn't quite living up to its predecessor, however, and currently has a 68% critics score and 79% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "electrifying and erratic." During the Harper's Bazaar interview, Thompson also spoke about Valkyrie's return in Love and Thunder.

"She has this job," Thompson said of Valkyrie's role as King. "She's certainly more healed and healthy than the last time we found her, and she loves her job, but she also is sort of ... it's lost its luster."

In another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson revealed which Thor: Love and Thunder moment she fought to keep in the film. Warning: Thor: Love and Thunder cameo spoilers ahead! Thor: Love and Thunder featured the return of Loki's play actors from Thor: Ragnarok. Sam Neil once again played Odin, Matt Damon played Loki, and Luke Hemsworth played Thor. This time, they were joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela. The movie also features a funny scene in which Damon and Luke Hemsworth's characters approach King Valkyrie about working on yet another play. Turns out, the moment was almost cut.

"There was one cut where that bit went away and I was so sad, but then it came back and I was so happy. I was like, 'That has to be in the movie!'" Thompson told The Hollywood Reporter. "So I was very sad for a brief second when it wasn't there, but that was so fun. Having them around to explore the importance of theater and storytelling, as expressed in Asgardian culture, I just loved that."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.