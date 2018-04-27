Marvel Studios Designer Reveals New Looks for Pirate Thor Ahead of Love and Thunder Premiere

Throughout his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has gone through a wide array of looks. In his film appearances between Thor: Ragnarok and next week's Thor: Love and Thunder alone, the Asgardian has donned at least half a dozen different costumes. Now, new concept art has surfaced showing even more potential suits for the character to wear throughout his story arc.

The artwork comes from concept artist Anthony Francisco, who released a batch of images showing the character as "Pirate Thor" during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Each of the looks is vastly different from his final appearance, with a lot of them pulling inspiration from sci-fi roots over traditional fantasy or mythology looks. There's even some inspiration from the Guardians of the Galaxy. See all the suit concepts below.

"Concept sketches of Thor as a space pirate for Infinity War," Francisco wrote alongside the video. "The second one of this set was inspired by Jack Kirby shapes."

Thor: Love and Thunder will be Hemsworth's ninth appearance as the god of thunder, and he said earlier this month he has no intentions of giving up on the role just quite yet. Now that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have both departed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth is one of the franchise's most-tenured players.

"I'll do it until someone says get off the stage," Hemsworth told Deadline of his Marvel future at the Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet premiere. "I love [playing Thor]."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!