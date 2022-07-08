Thor: Love and Thunder Premiering First Look at MTV Movie & TV Awards Tonight

✖

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is just over a month away, and Marvel Studios is really about to kick its marketing cycle into full gear. To date, the outfit has released a teaser and full trailer for the fourth Thor picture. Now Sunday night, the Kevin Feige-led production house is going to share the first full clip from the film. During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel plans to unveil the clip during the broadcast and likely online shortly thereafter.

The clip reveal was announced during the lead-in to the show, and it's unclear as of now which the clip itself will entail.

The first official clip from Thor: Love and Thunder will be released TONIGHT during the #MTVAwards starting at 8PM EST!! pic.twitter.com/a7MshkvFRC — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 5, 2022

The film will include an expansive ensemble as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and their friends help stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and his murderous rampage.

"I've had a lot of questions about my prep and training for Thor over the years. This time round I was fortunate enough to have a solid period at home to try a multitude of nutritional and training methods, to build the strongest version of myself and the character yet," Hemsworth previously said about \his portrayal this time around." From that I decided to design a fully guided program on how I achieved those results. Eat, train, sleep repeat! With our Centr Power program."

The first teaser released for the flick garnered a whopping 209 million views in first 24 hours online. That sum cements the trailer as the fourth-most viewed teaser trailer in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The only three films above it include Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Noo Way Home. No Way Home sits atop the character with an astonishing 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours online.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!