Thor: Love and Thunder's Mighty Thor Replica Coming To Marvel Museum Collection (Exclusive)

Hero Collector, designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture, are expanding their Marvel Museum Collection with the addition of the Mighty Thor Helmet from Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. They have provided ComicBook.com with a first look at the helmet, which you can preorder for delivery later this summer. Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, will wear the helmet and wield Mjolnir when she becomes the Mighty Thor in the cosmic adventure that opens this summer from filmmaker Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). The Mighty Thor Helmet will be available later this year, shortly after Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

The film is shrouded in mystery so far, so there's no clear indication of how or why Jane Foster will come to wield the hammer (and helmet) of Thor. In the comics, Jane -- Thor's girlfriend from the first two movies -- developed an aggressive form of cancer, she was able to wield Mjolnir, with his "thunder god" powers keeping her alive. In this case, Thor's apparent retirement may have left a "vacancy," and the fact that she is wielding the previously-destroyed Mjolnir seems notable, too.

From Hero Collector, the helmet of the Mighty Thor will join the previously-announced Iron Man Mark VII Helmet, the Infinity Gauntlet, Black Panther's Mask, and Thor's enchanted hammer, Mjolnir, in the Hero Collector's Marvel Museum Collection. Marvel fans, through the Marvel Museum, can collect iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe artifacts -- among them weapons, masks, gadgets, and more -- recreated as highly accurate, hand-painted poly resin models. Each product stands approximately 6-8 inches tall on a base stamped with its movie of origin.

The Mighty Thor Helmet will retail for $44.39 USD/ €49.99 / £39.99. Visit Hero Collector's website to pre-order the product. To learn more about Hero Collector's Marvel Museum Collection, check out their website.

You can see the official synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder below.

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due in theaters on July 8.