Thor: Love and Thunder's Tessa Thompson Teases Valkyrie Spinoff

Thor: Love and Thunder is about to strike lightning in theaters worldwide as it makes its big debut this weekend. The film is set to bring back a bunch of characters from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and even Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who is now King of New Asgard. Most MCU characters eventually get their own solo projects, so people were wondering if Thompson would get her own Valkyrie spin-off. During a new interview with Extra, the actress revealed if a spin-off was a possibility.

"I don't know," Thompson told Extra. "I love playing the character so any chance I get to play her in any form, I'm happy to."

With Thor: Love and Thunder's runtime being on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Thompson recently revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.

"It becomes the only storyline, particularly in a movie like this, where you don't, frankly, have a lot of room for storyline," Thompson told the site. "So there was a lot of conversation in terms of how to treat that with Valkyrie. And I feel really good, personally, about where we got to. I hope that she's a character that fans continue to connect to, that we have a lot of time to explore her, in all of her humanity. But whether or not she finds love in this movie doesn't mean she's not still a fabulous queer character that is open to finding love when it makes sense."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

