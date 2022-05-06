Thor: Love and Thunder Adds The Mandalorian Cinematographer Baz Idoine

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder has locked down a crew member from a galaxy far, far away. Friday afternoon, Baz Iodine revealed he's the cinematographer on Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel Studios. Iodine most recently worked on Disney+'s The Mandalorian, where his work earned him an Emmy. He also has massive blockbusters like Rogue One and American Sniper on his resume. Iodine, a New Zealand native, revealed the news in a chat with Kiwi news outlet Kea.

"I can’t talk much about them, but I’m working in Australia at the moment on Thor: Love and Thunder which I’ll be working on until the end of 2021," the filmmaker told the website. "Then, I’ll just see what happens. Personally, my wife and I are hoping to move back to New Zealand next year."

The Mandalorian is partially responsible for the development of The Volume and its associated technologies, assets owned by Industrial Light & Magic that are now being used by other productions under the Disney umbrella. One of those productions, naturally, is Thor: Love and Thunder.

"When combined with Industrial Light & Magic’s expert visual effects talent, motion capture experience, facial capture via Medusa, Anyma, and Flux, and the innovative production technology developed by ILM’s newly integrated Technoprops team, we believe we have a unique offering for the industry," Rob Bredow, head of ILM, previously shared of the tech.

According to Waititi, Marvel is using the filming tech to help the fourth Thor go to brighter and bolder places.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022 while both seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

