Thor: Love and Thunder Rumored to Be Using Star Wars: The Mandalorian Tech for Filming

✖

It's been over a year since fans have been treated to a new Marvel Cinematic Universe film, and while it might be a bit before they finally start rolling back out, there are plenty of upcoming projects to look forward to. One such movie is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returning to helm the film. The director has teased that the movie will be "insane" and "romantic" as fans slowly learn more about what to expect. One interesting bit of information about the fourth Thor comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who reports that Industrial Light & Magic is explanding their virtual production services and that the Marvel movie "is among the upcoming films that will use techniques pioneered on The Mandalorian."

This news follows the annoucement of 15 Emmy nominations for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, including one for visual effects. According to THR, "this project prompted the introduction of ILM's virtual production services offering, which was announced in February." Waititi is no stranger to these services having directed an episode of The Mandalorian as well as voicing the character IG-11. ILM is building a StageCraft volume in multiple locations, including Fox Studios Australia, which is where the work on Thor: Love and Thunder will take place.

"When combined with Industrial Light & Magic’s expert visual effects talent, motion capture experience, facial capture via Medusa, Anyma, and Flux, and the innovative production technology developed by ILM’s newly integrated Technoprops team, we believe we have a unique offering for the industry," Rob Bredow, head of ILM, shared.

Back in April, it was announced that Thor: Love and Thunder would be moved from February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022, as part of a scheduling shift announced by Disney. Waititi had a hilarious response to this very small change. “What the hell. I'm on holiday,” Waititi joked.

As for The Mandaloiran, fans recently got to see the first glimpse of season two and learned that not every casting rumor is true. The show is set to return to Disney+ on October 30th.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on November 5th, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.