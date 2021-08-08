Idris Elba Teases Heimdall’s Return in the Marvel Studios Multiverse: “Everything Is Possible”

✖

It's looking increasingly apparent Heimdallmay be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this month, Thor superstar Idris Elba told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that his MCU character only "seemingly" died at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Now that the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse has ripped open, Elba says "everything is possible" regarding the return of his Marvel seer.

"I think the constraints of the sort of superhero universe are none, so everything is possible," Elba told Entertainment Tonight on the press tour for The Suicide Squad. "I think that Heimdall is an amazing character and still exists."

While Thor: Love and Thunder was still filming in Australia, Elba was spotted at a party with members of th film's cast and crew, suggesting the gang might be all back together again. If anything is for certain, it's that Heimdall's resurrection would fit perfectly in line with Taika Waititi's "craziest film ever" sentiment.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," the director shared in an Instagram post in June. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

The filmmaker then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

In a separate interview, Waititi said Love and THunder was "bigger, bolder, and brighter" than it's immediate predecessor in Thor: Ragnarok.

"The next Thor film I'm doing, basically, we're sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure," Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. "There's always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we're gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder, and brighter. There's just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

