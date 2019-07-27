Jeff Goldblum Claims He Lives “More in 10 Minutes Than Most People Do in an Entire Lifetime”

Jeff Goldblum is always having the time of his life — that much evident when the Thor: Ragnarok star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On a press tour to promote his new indie film The Mountain, Goldblum made quite the revelation: he lives more in “ten minutes” than most people do in an entire lifetime. After explaining the premise of the film to Colbert, the host joked Goldblum’s explanation was an emotional rollercoaster and he wasn’t sure what was going to happen at any point throughout the brief monologue.

That’s when Goldblum jokingly dropped the bombshell that he “lives more in ten minutes than most people do in an entire lifetime.”

Colbert seemed to agree when he suggested Goldblum takes summer seriously. “I imagine you take summer by the handle. You don’t let summer get away from you because we only get so many and this is where life proves…it proves that it is,” the host jokes while trying to mimic Goldblum’s distinct style of communication. Goldblum’s entire appearance on The Late Show can be seen above.

Most recently, many outlets had reported Goldblum would be returning in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, though his team confirmed with ComicBook.com the Twitter account at fault was a fraud bamboozling Marvel fans around the globe. It’s unclear if Goldblum will ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though the actor previously teased he’d enjoy appearing again.

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum started. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on November 5, 2021.

