Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor 10th Anniversary by Recalling No-Name Casting With Tom Hiddleston

This year is the 10th anniversary of the first Thor movie, which introduced Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder and Tom Hiddleston as his mischievous brother, Loki, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, both stars have had an enormous presence in the MCU, with the duo leading two more Thor movies and appearing in the Avengers films. Loki even has a Disney+ series debuting next month. To commemorate the milestone, Hemsworth took to Instagram to look back at the first film and how the press covered his and Hiddleston's casting before either of them became a highly sought-after superstar.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom," Hemsworth writes in a post attached to a photo of himself and Hiddleston reading the Thor script. "It's been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven't aged a day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Hemsworth also attached a screenshot of a Vulture story reporting on the casting news. Its headline is "Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor." The article goes on to condescendingly imply that Marvel cast Hemsworth and Hiddleston to save money for the film's special effects. What a difference a decade can make.

Thor went on to make $181 million in North America and $449.3 million worldwide, with generally favorable reactions from critics and fans. Not bad for a couple of no-names.

Hemsworth is returning for the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. Ragnarok changed the image of the Thor series, and Hemsworth says that puts new pressure on the sequel.

"There's that same — if not more — pressure now to do that again," Hemsworth told GQ Australia. "So there's a little bit of exciting, nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we're covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle.

During another appearance, Hemsworth said he's "Very excited, excited to try to do something different, you know. The last three films we certainly, I think, pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character and now people expect some dramatic changes. So, we've got our work cut out in that sense."

What do you think of Christ Hemsworth's Thor throwback? Let us know in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.