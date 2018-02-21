‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Bloopers And Gag Reel Trailer Released

Fans can finally watch the hilarious Thor: Ragnarok in their very own home, and now you can check out a new gag reel trailer to get you in the perfect frame of mind.

The new trailer features several bloopers from the full gag reel, including an amazing moment where Cate Blanchett decks Chris Hemsworth in her motion capture suit. The scene of her dragging him back to the starting spot is even better.

Fans can also expect to see plenty of Korg in the extras, who was motion captured by director Taika Waititi. It’s hilarious to see him with a Korg mask stuck to the top of his head, and we can’t wait to see more of him in the full gag reel.

In addition to the gag reel, the full release will also feature deleted scenes and a new short just for Thor: Ragnarok. The short is called Team Darryl and features Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster as the only responder to a craigslist ad. So yeah, that should be pretty entertaining.

You can view the full trailer in the video above.

Thor: Ragnarok was incredibly successful for Marvel Studios, and seems to have reinvigorated the Thor brand overall. The new film was produced on a budget of $180 million, and domestically alone brought in over $314 million. Internationally it did even better, grossing over $538 million. Worldwide it resulted in a stellar $853 million total, the highest of all the Thor films.

The first Thor pulled in around $181 million domestically, with Thor: The Dark World making a small jump up to $206 million. Ragnarok would jump more than $100 million, an impressive feat for a series 3 films in.

The same can be said for its worldwide totals. The first Thor pulled in $449 million, while the sequel would make a substantial jump to $644 million. Ragnarok would jump more than $200 million in this regard, but also added stellar critical reviews to the mix as well.

Thor: Ragnarok is now available for purchase digitally, and the Blu-ray will be released on March 6.