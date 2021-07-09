Thunderbolts Star David Harbour Teases Drama and Comedy Among the New Marvel Superteam

The roster of Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts blockbuster has characters from all walks of life. There are heroes such as Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Red Guardian (David Harbour), and there are villains like Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurlenko). Then there are some characters most might call antiheroes, like Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Wyatt Russell's John Walker.

As Harbour told us at D23 Expo this weekend, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can expect plenty of shenanigans when the movie arrives in theaters just under two years from now.

"I think they're all difficult people who all have many weaknesses," Harbour said at the convention. "As you may know, as I certainly do, when you put a bunch of people with various certain weaknesses together, there's often drama and comedy."

Also included on the team's roster is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, an enigmatic spy played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a character whom fans have seen start tying the team together between the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye.

Whatever the case, an actor like Harbour is happy to be back in the franchise, especially now that he's been told he gets a new supersuit.

"I was told I would get a new suit. And I don't want to say the 'F' word, but I am really psyched about that," the Stranger Things alumnus told Marvel.com. "You watch Captain America and you see him in all of these different movies, and you see him the white star and the black star [on his costume.] I just want a full closet's worth of suits, and I'm well on my way."

Eric Pearson (Black Widow, Thor: Ragnarok) wrote the script to the team-up, which will be directed by Jake Schreier.

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

What characters would you like to see take part in Marvel's Thunderbolts flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!