Titania Crashes She-Hulk's Friend's Wedding in First Episode 6 Clip

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been like unlike anything superhero television has ever seen, offering a zany and relatable origin story for Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Thus far, the show has dealt with the juxtaposition between Jen's life as 30-something lawyer in Los Angeles and her new trajectory as a reluctant superhero — and the first look at this week's episode puts both of those sides to the test in a hilarious way. On Wednesday, Marvel Studios released the first clip from Episode 6 of She-Hulk, which appears to be taking place at the wedding of a friend of Jen's, played by I Think You Should Leave's Patti Harrison. Of course, the festivities get complicated by the arrival of Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) who claims she is there because she's dating one of the groomsmen — even though Jen suspects she's there to get revenge.

Consider the chit-chat over 🙅‍♀️



Watch a new episode of #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an all new Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HZSbXaFaEX — She-Hulk by #Titania (@SheHulkOfficial) September 21, 2022

"That's another credit to the writers, the way they deal with Titania as a villain," She-Hulk director Anu Valia told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "The elements they took of her from the comics and then how they changed that to be a little bit more biting in today's culture. And I thought that was really smart. I think what Jameela brought to her was so pitch perfect. You're just like, 'Oh, she's an amalgam of all these different types,' but she plays it with such a deep... I don't know. I feel like there is also deep insecurity. I think that's where it really comes from."

"And I feel like that comes out because she is so blinders on, 'I'm going to make this other woman the bane of... I'm going to be the bane of her existence,'" Valia continued. "And that doesn't happen unless there is insecurity there. And so again, I think there's the skewering of culture, but I feel like it comes from a very smart place. And that's obviously all credit to the writers, and then the actors come in and they do so much. There's just so many more layers. It doesn't feel one note, at least to me."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.