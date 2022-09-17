Titania Takes Over She-Hulk's Real-Life Phone Number

After this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Mary McPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) has definitely staked her claim in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The antagonist has had a ridiculous and hilarious stamp on the show thus far, which has only been made better by Jamil's real-world guerrilla marketing for the show, including appearing in costume as Titania to vandalize She-Hulk posters and crash New York Fashion Week. Now, Titania has taken things a step further and even hacked She-Hulk's IRL voice number, which fans could call to hear a voicemail message from Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) after the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer. Now, if fans call 1-877-SHE-HULK, they can hear a voicemail from Titania — and it has to be heard to be believed.

Anyone called 1-877-SHE-HULK lately? 😏 — Titania (@titania) September 16, 2022

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Who is She-Hulk's Titania?

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. While she has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, she's largely associated with that rivalry, as well as her stints in the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

