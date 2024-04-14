Tom Hiddleston Says He Never Saw Loki as a Villain

This year marks 13 years since Tom Hiddleston first played Loki in Thor. Since then, the actor has appeared in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Loki. The second season of Loki came to an end on Disney+ back in November, and many are wondering if Hiddleston will ever return to the MCU as the God Mischief. This week, Hiddleston participated in an FYC event for the second season of Loki alongside some of his co-stars. During the event, Hiddleston explained why he never saw the character as a villain, despite his shady track record.

"Playing Loki has changed the course of my whole life, no question." Hiddleston reflected (via Deadline). "And I feel so proud of where we've ended up in Season 2. It was very creatively fulfilling to bring something full circle. I always saw him from the very first film as a broken soul with a shattered heart who felt like he didn't belong ... all that grief hardens into grievance. That's what binds him to Sylvie."

"And the grievance is what drives him to become a villain in the Avengers and the Thor movies, and this second chance that he's given by Mobius to rediscover that glorious purpose that he feels he's always been burdened with ... it comes in a shape he would have never recognized and would never have anticipated. And it gave him a kind of catharsis that he wasn't ready for," he added.

Loki shared similar thoughts during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I'm aware that he's made some interesting choices, which could be accumulated into a picture that looks like he's a villain, and once upon a time, he was making some misguided choices," Hiddleston said. "You know, trying to take over New York and the Avengers having to assemble to stop him, that was a bad day in the office. I'd like to think that 14 years later he's making some slightly more generous, loving, and heroic choices."

Will Tom Hiddleston Play Loki Again?

"I don't know," Hiddleston told Kimmel. "I really don't know. I know that we've reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season two, which feels very satisfying to me."

"I truthfully don't know," Hiddleston said in another recent interview when asked about Loki Season 3. "I am so proud of where we landed in Season 2. To go from this lost, broken soul in Asgard, and be given a second chance and learn so much about life that he actually gives himself to protect other people has been such an honor."

You can watch Hiddleston talk about playing Loki here.