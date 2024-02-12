Deadpool 3 Trailer Includes Loki Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

The Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl trailer has some major Easter egg connections to Marvel's Loki TV series – and they may tell us a lot more about the film's story – and why it's a game-changing chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Deadpool 3 trailer had an obvious connection to Loki in the form of the Time Variance Authority – the organization that maintained the flow "The Sacred Timeline" in the MCU, which was eventually broken by Loki's alt-universe variant Sylvie, unleashing the branches of an entire Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. The "Multiverse Saga" has subsequently been about heroes of the MCU becoming aware of and dealing with the danger of multiversal incursions – not to mention anomalies caused by people and places from one reality bleeding into another. Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool gets pulled out of his timeline by TVA agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) to do some kind of shady job (masked as a heroic task). And that's where the Loki connections get more interesting...

Alioth Returns

At 1:44 in the Deadpool 3 trailer, we a TVA hunter that's been cuffed and taken prisoner by Deadpool and Co. get snatched up off his pleading knees by a mysterious smoky entity. Unless it's a Lost reference, it seems pretty clear that Loki's Alioth is making a return in Deadpool & Wolverine

What Is Alioth?

The last couple of episodes in Loki Season 1 revealed that the TVA's method of erasing timeline anomalies – "pruning" – had a dark catch to it. Pruning didn't destroy the anomalies in question – it displaced them to a realm outside of time and space called the "Void." It was there that Loki discovered He Who Remains and learned about how he created Alioth as an entity to use as a weapon in the Multiversal War, with the power to truly erase things from existence. After the war, He Who Remains stationed Alioth to guard The Void, which may be a bigger hint at what Deadpool & Wolverine's story is about.

Void Wars

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The trailer for Deadpool 3 sees Wade Wilson sent to a place where he's doing battle with TVA hunters but also meets Mad Max-style inhabitants of the dystopia – like Pyro (Aaron Stanford) from the original X-Men movie trilogy. We also see Deadpool doing battle at a set piece that includes the wreckage of the 20th Century Fox logo, half-buried in the ground. It all suggests that Deadpool is indeed sent to the Void – possibly to kill off some kind of resistance effort being staged there.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theaters on July 26th.