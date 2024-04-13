Tom Hiddleston Addresses Loki's MCU Future

The last fans saw Loki, he had found his glorious purpose by stepping out of time to become the God of Everyone's Stories in the Loki Season 2 finale. It was a moment in the character's journey that has left fans wondering when they'd next see beloved character and it turns out, even star Tom Hiddleston isn't sure. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hiddleston said he doesn't know if he'll return as the character — but he's also very happy with where Loki's story has landed.

"I don't know," Hiddleston said. "I really don't know. I know that we've reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season two, which feels very satisfying to me."

Hiddleston also said that he doesn't necessarily consider Loki a villain at this point, though he does concede that Loki has made some "interesting choices" in his overall journey.

"I'm aware that he's made some interesting choices, which could be accumulated into a picture that looks like he's a villain, and once upon a time, he was making some misguided choices," Hiddleston said. "You know, trying to take over New York and the Avengers having to assemble to stop him, that was a bad day in the office. I'd like to think that 14 years later he's making some slightly more generous, loving and heroic choices."

Will There Be a Loki Season 3?

It's unclear if there will be a third season of Loki, something that Hiddleston himself has addressed previously.

"I truthfully don't know," Hiddleston said recently. "I am so proud of where we landed in Season 2. To go from this lost, broken soul in Asgard, and be given a second chance and learn so much about life that he actually gives himself to protect other people has been such an honor.

Hiddleston's The Night Manager Has Been Renewed For Multiple Seasons

Hiddleston's BBC series, The Night Manager, has been renewed for a second and third season which will now see BBC partner with Primer Video, eight years after the first season, which aired in 2016.

In The Night Manager, Jonathan Pine, night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and former British soldier, is recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper.

Season 1 of The Night Manager also starred Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, Alistair Petrie, David Harewood, Douglas Hodge, Antonio de la Torre, and Tobias Menzies. The series was written by series creator David Farr and directed by Susanne Bier.