Is Loki Season 2's Finale Tom Hiddleston's MCU Exit?

Tom Hiddleston first played Loki in Thor back in 2011. Over the last 14 years, the actor has appeared in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Loki. The second season of Loki came to an end this week, and it featured a surprising turn for the God of Mischief. Loki realized that he could stop the Temporal Loom from exploding and destroying the branched universe by literally taking matters into his own hands. The show ends with him sitting on He Who Remains' (Jonathan Majors) throne, holding all of the multiverse branches together. Now that the SAG strike is over, Hiddleston was able to visit The Tonight Show and talk about Loki's ending. Hiddleston called it a "full circle moment" for his character, and now fans are wondering if he's saying goodbye to Loki and the MCU.

"If you haven't seen it, I will not spoil it for you but I will say this, it all comes full circle," Hiddleston shared. "It's the conclusion of season two. It's also the conclusion to seasons one and two. It's also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. I was 29 when I was cast, I'm 42 now. it's been a journey. I do think in the finale there are echoes and resonances of every version of Loki that I've played. And I think, without spoiling, the episode is called 'Glorious Purpose.' If you remember in the first Avengers film, Loki comes down to Earth. Look straight at Sam Jackson. There's Nick Fury and I say 'I'm Loki of Asgard. I'm burdened with glorious purpose.' And he's arrogant and he's hubristic and he's entitled and is puffed up and he's going to take over the world."

Below, you can read a few tweets from fans who think this might be the end for Hiddleston's Loki...

tom hiddleston my #1 forever if he’s done with the mcu IM done with the mcu — lady blake, the villainess ʚїɞ (@yourcannibalgf) November 10, 2023

I’m confident that is the last we see of Loki.

No more Tom Hiddleston to grace us with his brilliance as a god. Loki came full circle. There’s nowhere else to go.



And it’s heartbreaking. I need to grieve.#LokiSeason2 #LokiFinale #Loki pic.twitter.com/dPWEYnKLSP — SocratesSnow ❄️🐺💚 (@SocratesSnow) November 10, 2023

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

