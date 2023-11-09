Loki's 2012 Avengers Reference Was Just a Coincidence

Last week's penultimate episode of Loki Season 2 seemingly dropped a massive Easter egg referencing Marvel's The Avengers. The character of Loki was the villain of the first Avengers movie and attacked New York City while working for Thanos. What is now known as the Battle of New York occurred in 2012, and one of the branched timelines featured in last week's episode was set in that exact location in the same year. Turns out, that might've just been a nice coincidence.

The episode saw Loki traveling throughout the branched timelines to find where his TVA friends had been scattered, all living their original lives. B-15 was found in a version of New York in 2012, working as a pediatrician. That version of New York wasn't being attacked by the Chitauri, and it doesn't appear to be connected to those events in any way.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Loki writer Eric Martin revealed that there weren't any specific conversations about the setting of B-15's branched life.

"I'll be honest, I can't really recall the exact decision there," Martin said. "For me, it was just about landing Wunmi [Mosaku] and B-15 in a place that felt very different than B-15, but also made sense to, I think, the humanity of that character."

All that to say, you can't reference New York City in 2012 to MCU fans and expect them to not think there's something deeper going on.

Loki Season 2 Finale

Over the last two episodes, Loki has certainly set itself up for an unbelievable finale. Natalie Holt, the show's composer, chatted with ComicBook.com and said she "can't wait" for everyone to see how Season 2 comes to a close.

"I can't wait for people to see Episode 6," Holt told us recently. "And, for me, it was the most, just satisfying thing to write. Yeah, I just felt, I feel kind of like so emotionally tied up with the character. Because I've been working on th show for such a long time now. What it feels like. And, you know, what happens to Loki, I feel like I go on this journey with him every time I worked on a season. So, I just feel… Yeah, it was sort of sad to say goodbye and I didn't want to stop working on it. Yeah, it feels… I can't…. Yeah. All I can say is I can't wait for people to see it."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.